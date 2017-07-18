Undersea earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude strikes off Peru: USGS

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was 61 miles (98 kilometers) west of Camana in Arequipa province. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was 61 miles (98 kilometers) west of Camana in Arequipa province.

Authorities say a magnitude 6.4 earthquake has rattled the coast of southern Peru and was felt in the cities of Tacna, Arequipa and Ica. There were no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was 61 miles (98 kilometers) west of Camana in Arequipa province. It struck at 2:05 a.m. GMT _ Monday evening local time _ and had a depth of 27 miles (44 kilometers).

Earthquakes are common in Peru, which is home to a major stretch of the Andes and is on the Pacific’s Ring of Fire.

