Under pressure, Aung Sang Suu Kyi condemns “all human rights violations” against Rohingyas

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. (REUTERS) Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. (REUTERS)

In her first comments on the Rohingya crisis since the violence began on August 25, de facto leader of Myanmar, Aung Sang Suu Kyi, said on Tuesday that Myanmar “feels deeply” for the suffering of “all people” caught up in conflict-ridden Rakhine state and condemned “all human rights violations” and “unlawful violence”. Suu Kyi had been under massive international pressure since the outbreak of the violence last month to intervene and condemn the brutal events.

“The security forces have been instructed to adhere strictly to the code of conduct in carrying out security operations, to exercise all due restraint and to full measures to avoid collateral damage and the harming of innocent civilians,” she added. Without guaranteeing a return of all refugees, she also said that the country stood ready to begin the verification process “at any time” for the refugees to aid them in resettlement. “Those who have been verified as refugees will be accepted without any problems and with full assurance of security and access to humanitarian aid,” she said.

The Rohingyas who crossed the border now and earlier came with stories of indiscriminate killings, mass rape and of whole villages burned to the ground — all at the hands of the military. The UN has called them the “world’s most persecuted minority”. The community has been systematically discriminated against for the last few decades and stripped of citizenship in 1982 by Myanmar’s military regime.

Suu Kyi’s silence on justice for human rights abuses in Rakhine state in today’s diplomatic briefing therefore appeared amiss to international analysts and human rights groups, as many felt that she was deliberately shielding the military by doing so. Her comments on the issue of the stateless Rohingyas in the past have also been downplaying and cautious to the point of silence on the issue.

While Suu Kyi is the most powerful civilian politician in Myanmar, the country’s military still possesses a great deal of influence and is not under her direct control. Yet, commentators did not feel that is a sufficient clause to absolve the Nobel Peace Prize laureate of her relatively consistent silence and inaction heretofore.

Prior to the extended briefing on Tuesday, Suu Kyi’s sole statement on the armed repression of the Rohingyas on September 6 had been a defensive denial. Following a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had accused the Myanmar military of engaging in a “genocide”, Suu Kyi’s office stated in a statement: “That kind of fake information which was inflicted on the deputy prime minister was simply the tip of a huge iceberg of misinformation calculated to create a lot of problems between different communities and with the aim of promoting the interest of the terrorists.”

“We have to take care of our citizens, we have to take care of everybody who is in our country, whether or not they are our citizens,” Suu Kyi told the next day in comments to Reuters Television’s Indian partner, Asian News International, without making an explicit reference to the Rohingya mass exodus.

In April 2017, Suu Kyi in a BBC interview denied that the state of Myanmar was engaging in ethnic cleansing. “I think there is a lot of hostility there — it is Muslims killing Muslims as well, if they think they are cooperating with the authorities,” she said, adding, “It is not just a matter of ethnic cleansing, as you put it — it is a matter of people on different sides of the divide, and this divide we are trying to close up.”

Expectations from Suu Kyi to take a firm stand on the Rohingya situation grew when on October 9, 2016, militants believed to be from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) attacked border posts – killing nine border guards. The army responded with crushing force aimed at killing or capturing the militants. In the months following the initial attacks, 102 alleged attackers and 32 soldiers were killed. Reports of entirely burnt and razed Rohingya villages, rapes and executions of suspected militants followed. During this period, foreign media had been barred from entering the region, which raised eyebrows globally.

Shortly after the violent events, Suu Kyi undertook a diplomatic visit to Japan where she met the Japanese foreign minister who mentioned that violence could not be allowed in dealing with the crisis. Suu Kyi reportedly replied, “The problem in Rakhine state is extremely delicate and care is needed in responding … The Myanmar government is responding to the issue of Rakhine state based on the principles of the rule of law.”

During her 2015 election campaign, Suu Kyi did not raise the Rohingya issue herself and when interviewed on that subject by foreign journalists, she evaded the question and seemed to rationalise the majoritarian fear of Muslims by suggesting that the violence was the responsibility of both Muslims and Buddhists equally.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd