Uncertainty looms over Kim Jong-Donald Trump meet as North Korea suspends talks with South

Agency reports further mentioned that uncertainity looms over the talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un that were scheduled to take place in Singapore next month. Agency reports further mentioned that uncertainity looms over the talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un that were scheduled to take place in Singapore next month.

North Korea said on Wednesday it had no choice but to suspend high-level talks with South Korea scheduled for later in the day due to US-South Korean military exercises that went against the trend of warming North-South ties.

The meeting was due to focus on plans to implement a declaration that emerged from an April 27 inter-Korea summit, including promises to formally end the Korean War and pursue “complete denuclearization,” the South’s unification ministry, which handles ties with the North, said on Tuesday.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency called joint US-South Korean military exercises a “provocation” and said Pyongyang had no choice but to suspend the talks.

Agency reports further mentioned that uncertainity looms over the talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un that were scheduled to take place in Singapore next month.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App