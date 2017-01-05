UN welcomes Haiti’s election results and urges acceptance

The U.N. Security Council is welcoming the announcement of the final presidential results in Haiti and urging all political actors to accept the decision. (Source : Express Photo) The U.N. Security Council is welcoming the announcement of the final presidential results in Haiti and urging all political actors to accept the decision. (Source : Express Photo)

The U.N. Security Council is welcoming the announcement of the final presidential results in Haiti and urging all political actors to accept the decision, refrain from violence and work together to build “a stable and prosperous” country. Jovenel Moise, a businessman from northern Haiti, was certified as the official winner of the November presidential election Tuesday following a ruling by an electoral tribunal that found no evidence of large-scale voter fraud.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The Security Council on Wednesday commended government authorities and the Haitian people “on a positive step for the full restoration of Haiti’s democratic institutions.” It reaffirmed support “for timely completion of the remaining elections in Haiti in a fair, transparent, and peaceful manner” and underlined “the urgent need to re-establish a democratically-elected government and return to constitutional order.”