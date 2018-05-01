UN urges Myanmar to hold ‘proper investigation’ into Rohingya crisis

Rohingya refugees line the streets as United Nations Security Council convoy passes by, outside Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 29, 2018. (Source: REUTERS) Rohingya refugees line the streets as United Nations Security Council convoy passes by, outside Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 29, 2018. (Source: REUTERS)

A United Nation Security Council envoy on Tuesday urged the Myanmar government to conduct ‘proper investigation’ into the alleged atrocities against the Muslim Rohingya community in the country, news agency AFP reported. The envoy, who had earlier visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh and Myanmar’s restive Rakhine state, was quoted by AFP as saying, “In order to have accountability there must be a proper investigation.”

Earlier today, a UN rights expert expressed grave concern over reports of Myanmar’s military using force and bombings in civilian areas as the atrocities against ethnic rebels in northern Kachin state escalated sharply. Terming the situation in Kachin state as ‘unacceptable’, the UN special rapporteur released a statement stating, “Civilians must never be subjected to violence during the course of conflict. All parties must take all necessary measures to ensure their safety and security.”

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s state media reported the military has assured the human right organisation that ‘harsh’ action will be taken against perpetrators of sexual violence. Declining the reports of killings, arson and rape against arriving refugees, the Myanmar government on Tuesday said the army were engaged in a legitimate security campaign in order to tackle a string of Rohingya insurgent attacks on the security forces. Army chief Min Aung Hlaing was quoted by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper saying, “Sexual violence (is) considered as despicable acts.” He added the forces was “taking harsh and stronger actions against such offenders.”

With significant rise in the atrocities against the Rohingyas residing in the country, around seven lakhs Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since last August.

