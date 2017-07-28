UN urges Libyans to back political solution agreed by rivals

Latest News
French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a meeting Tuesday at which Libyan President Fayez Al Sarraj and military leader Gen. Khalifa Haftar committed themselves to a ceasefire.

By: AP | United Nations | Published:July 28, 2017 8:14 am
libya, united nations, libya conflict, libya politics, libya news, world news The Security Council underscored the importance of the UN’s central role in facilitating a Libyan-led political dialogue and welcomed new UN envoy Ghassan Salame. (Source: Reuters/Representational)
The UN Security Council has welcomed this week’s meeting of rival Libyan leaders and is urging all Libyans to support a negotiated political solution, national reconciliation and an immediate cease-fire.

The Security Council underscored the importance of the UN’s central role in facilitating a Libyan-led political dialogue and welcomed new UN envoy Ghassan Salame. It said in a statement Thursday that it looks forward “to supporting his efforts to facilitate a political solution in Libya.”

