UN seeks more peacekeepers for Central African Republic amidst deadly violence

Hundreds of people have been killed since May and more than half a million people have been displaced as largely sectarian violence moves into parts of Central African Republic that were spared the worst of the fighting that began in 2013. (File Photo: AP) Hundreds of people have been killed since May and more than half a million people have been displaced as largely sectarian violence moves into parts of Central African Republic that were spared the worst of the fighting that began in 2013. (File Photo: AP)

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic is requesting about 750 more troops as deadly violence surges again. That’s according to a confidential cable obtained by The Associated Press. The troops would fill a “security vacuum” in the southeast worsened by the recent withdrawal of US special forces hunting the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels.

Hundreds of people have been killed since May and more than half a million people have been displaced as largely sectarian violence moves into parts of Central African Republic that were spared the worst of the fighting that began in 2013.

Observers warn that the country approaches the levels of violence seen at the height of the conflict in 2014. A request for more peacekeepers could face pressure from the US to cut costs.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App