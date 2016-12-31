Latest News
UN Security Council to vote Saturday on Syria cease-fire

The draft resolution also calls for 'rapid, safe and unhindered' access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country.

By: AP | United Nations | Published:December 31, 2016 7:19 am
Syria, End of Syrian war, War in Syria, Activist against War in Syria, latest news, India news, National news, Aleppo, Aleppo news, ISIS news, war against ISIS, latest news, world news Demonstrators attend the Civil March for Aleppo in Berlin, Monday. With the march they demand help for the people of Aleppo and other cities in Syria. (Source: AP)

The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote Saturday morning on a Russian resolution that would endorse the cease-fire agreement in Syria and reiterate support for a roadmap to peace that starts with a transitional government.

The draft resolution also calls for ‘rapid, safe and unhindered’ access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country. And it looks forward to a meeting in late January between the Syrian government and opposition in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana “as an important part of the Syrian-led political process facilitated by the United Nations.”

Russia and Turkey, who brokered the cease-fire agreement, circulated the text and the draft resolution to Security Council members Thursday night. After closed discussions in the council Friday morning, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin circulated a revised text, called for a vote on Saturday, and urged council members to support it.

