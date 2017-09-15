UN Security Council to meet after North Korea fires another missile over Japan

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned North Korea’s latest missile test, and said the international body would discuss the situation at the United Nations General Assembly’s gathering next week.

Guterres called on the North Korean leadership ‘to cease further testing, comply with the relevant Security Council resolutions, and allow space to explore the resumption of sincere dialogue on denuclearization,’ read a statement by his spokesman.

The UN leader “condemns the launch” and said he will be discussing the situation ‘with all concerned parties in the margins of the upcoming high level week of the United Nations General Assembly.’

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific, responding to new UN sanctions with what appeared to be its furthest-ever missile flight amid high tensions over its weapons programme.

Seoul’s defense ministry said the missile probably traveled around 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles) and reached a maximum altitude of 770 kilometers.

The launch, from near Pyongyang, came after the UN Security Council imposed an eighth set of sanctions on the isolated regime following its sixth nuclear test earlier this month.

The UN Security Council called an emergency meeting later today.

