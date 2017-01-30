UN Secretary General António Guterres should apologise to the Palestinians: Official

UN secretary General António Guterres. UN secretary General António Guterres.

A senior Palestinian official said that UN Secretary General António Guterres should apologise for the remarks he made earlier on Jerusalem. Israel Public Radio reported on Sunday that Guterres earlier stated that: “It’s clear as the son is clear that the Temple, which was demolished by the Romans, is a Jewish temple.” Palestinian National Authority (PNA) minister for Jerusalem affairs Adnan al-Huseini, told Xinhua news agency that “he (Guterres) neglected the UNESCO resolutions, which clearly said that the al-Aqsa Mosque is purely an Islamic heritage.”

Al-Huseini added that Guterres’ remarks “are a violation to all human, diplomatic and legal rules and laws and a violation to his position as the secretary general”, adding “he (Guterres) should apologize to the Palestinian people for his remarks”. Guterres said he is not intending to present any political initiative “to resolve” the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, although he supports the two-state solution and ready to extend his hand to help the two sides if it is needed. Meanwhile, Ahmed Majdalani, the official in Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), said in an emailed press statement that the remarks of Guterres “is a strike to the credibility of the UN as a global organization that should stay to the side of the occupied people and be against the power of the occupation.”

The Palestinians want the eastern part of the city of Jerusalem, which was occupied by Israel in 1967 while Israel, which annexed the eastern part of the city, insists that the whole city is the eternal capital of the state of Israel.