UN says observers on ground to monitor east Aleppo evacuation

The UN said on Thursday that it had deployed dozens of observers in east Aleppo to monitor the last stage of an evacuation, which is clearing the way for Syria’s army to retake the city.

“Thirty-one staff are now assigned for monitoring,” Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency, told AFP, adding that the observers included both national and international staff members, and that some had been reassigned from other tasks.

“They are all on the job right now,” he said.