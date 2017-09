Rohingya people walk towards the makeshift shelter near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, after being restricted by the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), to further enter the Bangladesh side, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (Photo: Reuters) Rohingya people walk towards the makeshift shelter near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, after being restricted by the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), to further enter the Bangladesh side, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (Photo: Reuters)

A total of 87,000 mostly Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since violence erupted in neighbouring Myanmar on August 25, the United Nations said today. Thousands of the stateless Muslim minority have poured over the border since the latest round of fighting broke out, piling pressure on the already overcrowded camps in Bangladesh.

