UN rights chief pleads for sparing Syrian civilians under IS

Syrian security forces and firefighters gather at the scene of an explosion, in the central city of Homs, Syria, May 23, 2017. (SANA via AP) Syrian security forces and firefighters gather at the scene of an explosion, in the central city of Homs, Syria, May 23, 2017. (SANA via AP)

The UN human rights chief says Syrian civilians are increasingly paying the price of escalating airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria. Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein in a dramatic appeal on Friday urged all parties conducting strikes against the Islamic State group in Syria to take greater care differentiating between military and civilian targets.

He cited a May 14 strike that reportedly killed 23 farm workers in a rural area of Raqqa province and an airstrike the following day that is said to have killed at least 59 civilians and wounded dozens in the IS-controlled eastern city of al-Bukamal in Deir el-Zour province.

Zeid, who is a member of the Jordanian royal family, also says the rising toll of civilian casualties suggests “insufficient precautions” is being taken in the attacks.

