UN just a club for people to 'have a good time': Donald Trump

His post on Twitter Monday is the President-elect's latest comment since the UN Security Council voted Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

By: AP | West Palm Beach | Published:December 27, 2016 4:04 am
FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Hershey, Pa. Trump said Saturday, Dec. 24, he will dissolve his charitable foundation amid efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest before he takes office next month. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it’s just a club for people to “have a good time.” His post on Twitter Monday is the President-elect’s latest comment since the UN Security Council voted Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Trump says the UN has “such great potential,” but it has become “a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!” On Friday, Trump warned, “As to the UN, things will be different after January 20th,” referring to the day he takes office. Trump told The Associated Press last December that he wanted to be “very neutral” on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the campaign progressed.

