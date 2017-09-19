UN investigator wants more time to probe Myanmar violence

Rohingya children, above. Some 16,500 Rohingyas from Myanmar are registered with the United Nations Human Rights Commission(UNHRC) in India. About 40,000 are said to be staying illegally. (Source: AP/File) Rohingya children, above. Some 16,500 Rohingyas from Myanmar are registered with the United Nations Human Rights Commission(UNHRC) in India. About 40,000 are said to be staying illegally. (Source: AP/File)

The head of a United Nations investigation into violence in Myanmar asked the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday for more time to probe allegations of mass killings, torture, sexual violence, the use of landmines and the burning of villages.

“We will go where the evidence leads us,” the fact-finding mission’s chairman Marzuki Darusman said, before requesting a six-month extension of the investigation to September 2018.

Myanmar’s ambassador Htin Lynn said Darusman’s investigation was “not a helpful course of action” and said Myanmar was taking proportionate security measures against terrorists, and was making efforts to restore peace.

