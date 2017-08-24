‘UN focus is on finding political solution to current crisis in Afghanistan’

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (File/Photo) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (File/Photo)

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that the international community will come together and help Afghanistan find a political solution after President Donald Trump unveiled his military strategy in the war-torn country. Trump, in his first prime-time televised address to the nation as commander-in-chief on Monday ruled out a hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan to end America’s longest war.

“On the President’s speech… what we want to stress is our hope that the international community will help come together and help Afghanistan find a political solution that will bring peace to the country,” UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

“And that’s also obviously through the support and efforts of the UN, of the UN Mission there,” Dujarric added.

Dujarric was responding to a question on whether the Secretary-General had any comment on Trump’s Afghanistan speech.

When asked if there is any consideration on providing the good offices of the Secretary-General to help facilitate on a diplomatic efforts with Pakistan in terms of ending sanctuaries for terrorists, Dujarric said “as a matter of principle, Secretary-General’s good offices are always available to any two parties who, who ask. But that is just a statement of principle.”

Dujarric added that the UN’s focus is on “finding a political solution to the current crisis in Afghanistan” and help the Afghan people who have suffered so much for decades.

Ruling out a hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Trump had issued the sternest warning yet by an American leader to Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists and sought an enhanced role for India in bringing peace in the war-ravaged country.

“For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror. The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into conflict. And that could happen,” Trump had said.

The US President slammed Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so.

“We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organisations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond,” Trump said. “Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour terrorists,” he said, in a warning to Pakistan.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App