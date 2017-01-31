US, South Korean defense chiefs discuss defending against North Korean threats

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis. REUTERS PHOTO US Secretary of Defense James Mattis. REUTERS PHOTO

US Defense Secretary James Mattis and his South Korean counterpart agreed during a phone call on Monday to take steps to strengthen the two countries’ alliance “to defend against the evolving North Korean threat,” the Pentagon said. Mattis reaffirmed to South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo the US commitment to defend the country and “provide extended deterrence using the full range of US capabilities,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Mattis also met with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the Pentagon and expressed his deep appreciation for Jordan’s contributions to the fight against Islamic State, the statement said.