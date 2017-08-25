“It is not clear at this point what investigations there have been and what they have led to,” said UN human rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell “It is not clear at this point what investigations there have been and what they have led to,” said UN human rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell

The United Nations human rights office called on Friday for an independent investigation into air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition on a Sanaa hotel this week that killed more than 30 people as well as civilians in two other hits. “We remind all parties to the conflict, including the Coalition, of their duty to ensure full respect for international humanitarian law,” UN human rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell saud.

“It is not clear at this point what investigations there have been and what they have led to.” In the week to Thursday Aug 24, 58 civilians were killed in Yemen, “including 42 by the Saudi-led coalition,” with the rest attributed to unknown armed men and to the Popular Committees affiliated with the Houthi rebels, she said.

