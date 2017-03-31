UN climate change agency reacts cautiously to Trump plan

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters File Photo) US President Donald Trump. (Reuters File Photo)

The UN body tasked with tackling climate change says it will wait and see what impact US President Donald Trump’s decision to roll back the previous administration’s efforts to curb global warming will have.

The head of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change says she is watching “with interest” the suspension and review of Obama-era regulations ordered by Trump on Tuesday .

Patricia Espinosa’s cautiously worded statement today three days after the US announcement adds that the precise impact on UNFCCC and its work “remains unclear at this juncture and perhaps will only become clear over time.”

Espinosa says that “budget proposals in the United States often involve long and complex negotiations before they are finally approved in part or in full by Congress.”

