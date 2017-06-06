Latest News
UN chief urges Israelis, Palestinians to resume negotiations

In a statement on the 50th anniversary of the six-day war, Guterres says Israel still occupies the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Syria's Golan Heights and the occupation "has imposed a heavy humanitarian and development burden" on Palestinians

By: AP | United Nations | Published:June 6, 2017 7:25 am
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Reuters/File Photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the 1967 Arab-Israeli war has resulted in generations of Palestinians living in refugee camps with little hope and is urging Israelis and Palestinians to resume direct talks on a two-state solution that would end Israel’s occupation.

In a statement on the 50th anniversary of the six-day war, Guterres says Israel still occupies the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Syria’s Golan Heights and the occupation “has imposed a heavy humanitarian and development burden” on Palestinians.

He says the occupation fuels “recurring cycles of violence and retribution,” sending a message to Palestinians that statehood is just a dream and to Israelis that peace and regional recognition remain “unattainable.” Guterres says ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would open doors to cooperation and security.

