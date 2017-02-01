Budget 2017
UN chief says Trump travel ban should be ‘removed sooner rather than later’

"This is not the way to best protect the U.S. or any other country in relation to the serious concerns that exist about possible terrorist infiltration," Guterres said to reporters.

The United Nations’ Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions on seven countries and freeze on refugee resettlement should be lifted sooner than later. “This is not the way to best protect the U.S. or any other country in relation to the serious concerns that exist about possible terrorist infiltration,” Guterres said to reporters.

“I don’t think this is the effective way to do so. I think that these measures should be removed sooner rather than later.”

