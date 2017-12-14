Devalued Degree
  • UN chief says sanctions key to denuclearise North Korea

UN chief says sanctions key to denuclearise North Korea

He also said that North Korea must be denuclearized for peace and stability in the region.

By: AP | Tokyo | Published: December 14, 2017 8:07 pm
antonio guterres, United nations, North Korea, North Korea nuclear threat, n korea missiles, korea crisis United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Reuters/File)
Related News

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says unified effort to fully implement sanctions on North Korea are key to resolve the country’s growing missile and nuclear threat.

Guterres, who met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today in Tokyo, also says North Korea must be denuclearized for peace and stability in the region. Guterres is in Japan to attend an international conference on universal health coverage.

Abe says he agreed that possible dialogue with North Korea must be meaningful and aimed at the country’s denuclearisation.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said Washington is open to possible talks with North Korea but the White House says it must not only first refrain from provocations but take “sincere and meaningful actions toward denuclearization.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 14: Latest News