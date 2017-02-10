UN chief Guterres congratulates Somali president, urges quick Cabinet

Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Source: File Photo) Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Source: File Photo)

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is congratulating Somalia’s new president and calling on him to quickly form an inclusive Cabinet. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the top priority for the government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, who was elected Wednesday, must be tackling the current drought and “the imperative of averting a famine.”

Dujarric said Thursday that Guterres hopes the new government will also work with the states to “tackle urgent national priorities immediately, including finalizing the constitution and establishing effective national security forces.”

Guterres expressed appreciation to international partners “for their vital support to the electoral process and continuing humanitarian assistance” and commended former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and prime minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke for their work and for facilitating a smooth handover to the new president.