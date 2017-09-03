UN chief condemns ‘profoundly destabilising’ North Korea nuke test

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today condemned North Korea’s nuclear test as “profoundly destabilizing” for regional security and again urged Pyongyang to halt such acts.

The UN condemnation came after North Korea detonated what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb able to fit atop a missile. “This act is yet another serious breach of the DPRK’s international obligations and undermines international non-proliferation and disarmament efforts,” Guterres said in a statement.

“This act is also profoundly destabilizing for regional security. The DPRK is the only country that continues to break the norm against nuclear test explosions.”

Guterres called on Pyongyang to “cease such acts and to comply fully with its international obligations.” UN Security Council resolutions bar North Korea from carrying out nuclear and missile tests.

