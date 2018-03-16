UN chief condemns attack near former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s residence

A teenaged suicide bomber blew himself up near the residence of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, killing nine people, including five policemen, police said. A teenaged suicide bomber blew himself up near the residence of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, killing nine people, including five policemen, police said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned a suicide attack on a police check-post near the residence of Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

Guterres extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the March 14 attack, a statement from a UN spokesman said adding that the Secretary-General calls for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice.

The statement said the UN supports the efforts of the government of Pakistan to fight terrorism with full respect for international human rights norms and obligations.

A teenaged suicide bomber blew himself up near the residence of Sharif, killing nine people, including five policemen, police said. The blast took place close to a check post, a few kilometres from the palatial residence of the Sharif family. Around 25 people were also injured in the attack.