UN chief Ban Ki-moon bids colleagues, staff farewell

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves to his staff on his last day at the U.N. headquarters, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Ban Ki-moon has joked to hundreds of diplomats and UN staff as he left United Nations headquarters for the last time as secretary-general that he feels like Cinderella because everything changes for him at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Flanked by the presidents of the General Assembly and the Security Council, the native South Korean thanked UN workers Friday for their hard work and commitment during his 10-year tenure that ends at midnight Dec. 31.

He told his colleagues he had two words for them: “Thank You.”

As the top UN official over the last decade, Ban fostered a global agreement to combat climate change and new UN goals to fight poverty and inequality. But he leaves amid continuing conflicts from Syria and Yemen to South Sudan and Libya.