Latest News
  • UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns missile launch by North Korea

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns missile launch by North Korea

The Secretary-General reiterated his call on Pyongyang to respond to the South Korea's proposals to reopen communication channels, particularly military-to-military, to lower the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and reduce tensions, he said.

By: IANS | United Nations | Published:July 29, 2017 10:37 am
United Nations and Nuclear weapons, UN bans Nuclear weapons, United nations and Nuclear weapons news, Nuclear weapons and United nations, India's nuclear weapons, India and Nuclear weapons news, latest news, world news, The UN chief said that “this is again a manifest violation of Security Council resolutions,” Xinhua quoted UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq as saying.
Related News

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the launch of another “ballistic missile of possible intercontinental range” by North Korea. The UN chief said that “this is again a manifest violation of Security Council resolutions,” Xinhua quoted UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq as saying.

“The North Korean leadership must comply fully with its international obligations and work together with the international community to resolve the outstanding issues on the Korean Peninsula,” said Haq.

The Secretary-General reiterated his call on Pyongyang to respond to the South Korea’s proposals to reopen communication channels, particularly military-to-military, to lower the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and reduce tensions, he said.

The Pentagon said that an initial assessment showed the missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile travelled about 1,000 kilometres before splashing down into the sea, said Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis in a statement.

 

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 29: Latest News