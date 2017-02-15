UN chief Antonio Guterres announces reform of peace and security operations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (File Photo) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (File Photo)

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is extending the mandate of three top U.N. officials and appointing French diplomat Jean-Pierre Lacroix as U.N. peacekeeping chief while he undertakes a major reform of the U.N.’s peace and security operations. Guterres said in a statement Tuesday that the reform will require expertise and experience so he is extending the mandates of U.N. political chief Jeffrey Feltman, his deputy Oscar Fernandez-Taranco and the head of the U.N.’s field support operations Atul Khare.

He said Lacroix, who currently heads the French Foreign Ministry’s U.N. and international organizations department, will replace U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous who didn’t want an extension after his contract expires on March 31.

Guterres said Lacroix’s appointment and the three extensions will start on April 1 and last for one year.