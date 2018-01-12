Supreme Crisis
  • UN calls Donald Trump’s Africa comment ‘shameful’

Repeating the term attributed to Trump a day earlier, spokesman Rupert Colville says that "you cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as 'shitholes'."

By: AP | Geneva | Published: January 12, 2018 5:24 pm
The UN human rights office said President Donald Trump’s reported use of an expletive to describe Africa and other countries could “potentially damage and disrupt the lives of many people.” Repeating the term attributed to Trump a day earlier, spokesman Rupert Colville says that “you cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as ‘shitholes’.”

Colville said on Friday that the comments, if confirmed, were “shocking and shameful” and “I’m sorry, but there’s no other word one can use but racist.”

He said Trump’s reported comment could endanger lives by potentially fanning xenophobia, “It legitimises the targeting of people based on who they are. This isn’t just a story about vulgar language, it’s about opening the door to humanity’s worst side,” he said.

Colville says Trump’s reported comments “go against the universal values the world has been striving so hard to establish since World War II and the Holocaust.”

