  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • UN agency for Palestinian refugees fundraises after US cuts

UN agency for Palestinian refugees fundraises after US cuts

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees was notified on Jan. 16 that the US was withholding $65 million of a planned $125 million installment

By: AP | United Nations | Published: February 10, 2018 12:21 pm
Palestine, Palestinian refugees, United Nations refugee fund, US funds cut for Palestine, Indian Express The UN campaign will likely include a ministerial-level donors conference next month to fill the gap left by the Trump administration’s sudden cut of tens of millions of dollars in funding.
Related News

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says it has embarked on a fund-raising campaign that will likely include a ministerial-level donors conference next month to fill the gap left by the Trump administration’s sudden cut of tens of millions of dollars in funding.

Scott Anderson, the agency’s West Bank operations director, said Friday the US hasn’t yet spelled out what reforms it is seeking to implement by withholding $65 million — or possibly millions more in the future.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees was notified on Jan. 16 that the US was withholding $65 million of a planned $125 million installment and demanding a “fundamental re-examination” and changes to its programs, which have been heavily criticized by Israel.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 10: Latest News