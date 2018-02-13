Ukraine’s aircraft manufacturer to join Russia’s plane crash probe

A view shows a scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 crashed after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES A view shows a scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 crashed after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Ukraine’s state-run aircraft manufacturing company Antonov is ready to participate in the investigation of An-148 plane crash in Russia’s Moscow region. “In case of receiving an official invitation, the specialists of state enterprise Antonov are ready to take part in the investigation of this aviation accident,” Xinhua quoted the company as saying.

The An-148 of Saratov Airlines carrying 71 people crashed on Sunday shortly after taking off from Russia’s second-busiest airport in Moscow, killing all the people on board. The aircraft was designed by Ukraine’s Antonov company and manufactured at the Voronezh Aircraft Production Company in southwestern Russia in 2010.

The Russian Transport Ministry told Interfax that several reasons of the crash were being considered, including weather conditions and human factors.

