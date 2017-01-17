Ukraine slaps Russia with Terrorism charge, files case in UN international court

MH 17 wreckage; above. Ukraine is demanding Moscow pay damages for the shelling of civilians and the downing of flight MH17. (File) MH 17 wreckage; above. Ukraine is demanding Moscow pay damages for the shelling of civilians and the downing of flight MH17. (File)

Breaking its silence over the downing of passenger airliner MH 17, forced annexation of Crimea and violence by separatist rebels on its east border, Ukraine is now taking an aggressive stance against it’s neighbouring Russia after it filed a case before the International Court of Justice accusing the country of sponsoring ‘terrorism’.

Kiev is demanding that Moscow pay damages for the shelling of civilians and the downing of flight MH17, by the Pro-Russia rebels in east of the country, said the International Court of Justice. The Ukrainian government has further asked the court to declare that the Russian federation “bears international responsibility, by virtue of its sponsorship of terrorism… for the acts of terrorism committed by its proxies in Ukraine,” said a statement issued by the UN top court.

The petition has sought “full reparation” for the 2014 downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine and “for the shelling of civilians” by the Pro-Russia rebels, which the Ukraine government claims is sponsored by the Russia government.

The west, comprising of US and its allies have repeatedly condoned Russia for forcefully annexing Crimea, and have levied heavy sanction against the Russian government. However, with a change of guard under way in the US presidency, President-elect Donald Trump has openly advocated for better relations with Russia.

The move by Ukraine comes just three days before swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump.

