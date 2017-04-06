UK visas to get more expensive for Indians, non-EU nationals from today

UK visas go expensive: The latest levy, however, offers an exemption to retain workers ‘helpful’ in contributing towards the British economy. (Representational) UK visas go expensive: The latest levy, however, offers an exemption to retain workers ‘helpful’ in contributing towards the British economy. (Representational)

Starting Thursday, obtaining visas for UK will get tougher and more expensive for Indians and other non-European Union citizens, who mostly use Tier 2 category of visa to enter UK. The multiple changes incorporated in the Tier 2 category of visas includes “Immigration Skills Charge” — which requires British companies to shell out money by companies who wish to hire Indian or non-EU nationals.

“Set at 1,000 pounds per employee per year, and a reduced rate of 364 pounds for small or charitable organisations, it (Immigration Skills Charge) is designed to cut down on the number of businesses taking on migrant workers and incentivise training British staff to fill those jobs,” the UK Home Office was quoted as saying by PTI. This might prove detrimental for Indian workers looking for employment in the UK.

The latest levy, however, offers an exemption to retain workers ‘helpful’ in contributing towards the British economy. The regulations would not be applicable to PhD-level jobs and international students switching from student visas to working visas, reported PTI. The UK Home Officer added this was, “a key protection to help retain the talented workers and students who are vital in helping the British economy grow.”

The changes, which were announced in 2016, are being made by British government in their efforts to cut down the number of immigrants and have stringent visa regulations. Earlier, they had also announced that workers who use the Tier 2 visa regime to apply for profession like teaching, nursing and social work need to provide criminal record check certificate from countries they have lived in for more than 12 months in the past 10 years. The only exemption is for those who countries do not provide such certificates.

Other changes in the Tier 2 visa regime include:

— A person applying for Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) visa will have to shell ouot 200 pounds per person per year as health surcharge.

— Dependents of main applicant have to pay the same amount.

— Increase in minimum salary level by UK-based sponsors for experienced workers from the earlier 25,000 pounds to 30,000 pounds.

— The Tier 2 (ICT) Short Term Staff category has been closed.

(With PTI inputs)

