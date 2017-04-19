UK PM Theresa May wins Parliament vote to hold snap polls on June 8

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE) British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

The United Kingdom is heading towards an early general election on June 8, after Parliament voted in favour of it, 522-13, on Wednesday, reported news agency AFP. The proposal to hold snap elections was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. May had said calling for early elections would ensure ‘stability’ during the course of the country’s exit from the European Union. The elections were otherwise scheduled to be held only in May, 2020.

“At this moment of enormous national significance there should be unity here in Westminster, but instead there is division,” she said. “The country is coming together, but Westminster is not.”

“If we do not hold a general election now their political game-playing will continue, and the negotiations with the European Union will reach their most difficult stage in the run-up to the next scheduled election.”

“Division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit and it will cause damaging uncertainty and instability to the country. So we need a general election and we need one now, because we have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done while the European Union agrees its negotiating position and before the detailed talks begin,” she had explained.

