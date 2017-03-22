UK: Several injured in shooting near UK Parliament, assailant shot, say reports

As per the British Police, it is being treated as a firearms incident. As per the British Police, it is being treated as a firearms incident.

Several people have reportedly been injured in a shooting incident outside the British Parliament on Wednesday. According to the preliminary reports, the assailant has been shot by the police. The Palace of Westminster was put under lockdown after the shooting happened, reports BBC.

The incident took place on Westminster Bridge near the Parliament building, as per Reuters report. The police is treating it as a ‘firearms incident’.

Meanwhile, a leader of House of Commons says that a policeman has been stabbed inside the Parliament.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon

