Westminster shooting LIVE updates: One killed, others have ‘catastrophic injuries’ in attack near British Parliament

One person has been killed and at least a dozen people have sustained ‘catastrophic injuries’ in a shootout outside the British Parliament on Wednesday. The Palace of Westminster was put under lockdown even as the assailant was shot by security forces. Metropolitan Police said they are treating is as a terrorist incident. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May is safe, her spokesperson has confirmed to news agency CBS. The US State Department has also said it is closely monitoring the ‘concerning situation’ outside the Parliament.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Westminster shooting (India time):

10:18 pm: The U.S. State Department says: “We stand ready to assist in any way the U.K. authorities would find helpful.” Spokesperson Mark Toner has added that the U.S. Embassy in London is closely following the news and stands ready to help any affected Americans. He said: “Our hearts go out to those affected.”

10:16 pm: Police commander: Full counter-terrorism investigation underway into London attack.

10:15 pm: Cmdr Harrington RE Westminster incident: “Our response will be ongoing for some time as it’s important that we gather all evidence.”

10:15 pm: Cmdr Harrington confirms what we know, but will not speculate. “There are a number of casualties including police officers”.

10:09 pm: The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh suspended its debate on a second independence referendum after the incident outside the British Parliament in London.



Emergency services attend to injured people outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP). Emergency services attend to injured people outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP).

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, centre, stands amongst the emergency services at the scene outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP). Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, centre, stands amongst the emergency services at the scene outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP).

10:01 pm: London eye has stopped working and there are tourists stuck inside.

9:55 pm: A worrying situation, MPs are calm and talking to each others, says British MP Keith Vaz to NDTV.

Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

9:52 pm: One person killed has been killed in the incident, says AFP.

9:45 pm: A European security official says there was increased chatter on jihadi networks Tuesday following the UK’s adoption of an electronics ban aboard flights from certain mostly Muslim countries. He said, however, there was no information that the incident was terror-related. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about ongoing security operations.

9:44 pm: The leader of Britain’s House of Commons says a man attacked a police officer at Parliament and has been shot by police. David Lidington says the Parliament complex is in lockdown. He says there are reports of further violent incidents nearby, and police say they have been called to a firearms incident on nearby Westminster Bridge. Witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the bridge, and photos showed a car plowed into railings.

9:43 pm: Entire Westminster area remains in lockdown as authorities investigate incident outside British Parliament

9:40 pm: A witness says that he saw a man stab a policeman outside Britain’s Parliament.

9:33 pm: US State Department says closely following ‘concerning situation’ outside UK Parliament.

9:32 pm: Scottish parliament debate on mandate for new independence referendum suspended, said Speaker.

9:28 pm: This is the place where the shooting has taken place.

9:25 pm: As per BBC, crowds being moved out of Parliament Square, suspect vehicle outside the Parliament.

9:22 pm: Meanwhile, the London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations Pauline Cranmer has said in a statement: “We were called at 2.40pm to Westminster Bridge to reports of an incident, with the first crew arriving within six minutes. We have sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, London’s Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team.”

9:20 pm: Prime Minister Theresa May safe, says her spokesperson.

9:19 pm: Please use common sense and restraint in circulating pictures and videos of those that have been injured during the incident in Westminster: Metropolitan police

9:16 pm: US President Donald Trump has reportedly been briefed about the ongoing situation outside UK Parliament, according to National Security spokesman

9:14 pm: Officers – including firearms officers – are on scene and dealing with the incident in Westminster: Metropolitan police

9:14 pm: Suspect vehicle reported outside UK parliament, area evacuated: BBC citing police

9:12 pm: UK police appealing to people to pass on photos from the incident to them.

9:10 pm: British MP Keith Vaz tells NDTV that they’re locked inside the chamber in the House of Commons. 400 MPs are with him in the chamber and they are not allowed to go out.

9:09 pm: Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube. This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident.

9:09 pm: We thank the public for their assistance & urge people to remain calm, be alert & vigilant: Metropolitan police.

9:07 pm: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise, Metropolitan Police

A man lies wounded after an apparent shooting incident on Westminster Bridge in London on Wednesday [Toby Melville/Reuters]8:56 pm: Deputy speaker announces that UK Houses of Parliament suspended after shooting incident.

8:52 pm: A leader of House of Commons says that a policeman has been stabbed inside Parliament.

8:50 pm: As per the British Police, it is being treated as a firearms incident.

8:42 pm: At least a dozen people were injured in the incident.

8:40 pm: Several shots fired outside UK Parliament as Palace of Westminster was put under lockdown.

