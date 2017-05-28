UK school bans shoulder-baring tops, accused of ‘sexualising girls’

Simon Langton Girls’ Grammar School Simon Langton Girls’ Grammar School

A ban on shoulder-baring strappy tops at a UK girls school has sparked a row, with the students accusing the institution of “sexualising young girls” over uniform rules. Simon Langton Girls’ Grammar School in Kent is facing criticism from students after sixth form pupils, who are allowed to wear their own clothes, were banned from wearing strappy or sleeveless tops or revealing their shoulders.

Frustrated pupils at the secondary school have started a petition to “abolish” the rule, Kent Live reported. The appeal explains how many of the students have “disagreed” with the dress code ruling and feel it should be amended.

“This rule encourages the disturbing sexualisation of young girls’ bodies, most of which are underage,” the petition says. “The argument that shoulders shouldn’t be seen in a workplace is irrelevant, as our generation is the future workforce. It is our job to change the oppressive and demeaning standards that women are forced to abide by, or nothing will change in the future,” it says.

Headteacher Matthew Baxter was quoted as saying that, “The subject was discussed with the deputy heads and it has been decided that both Langton schools will ensure that the same dress code applies to all students within their sixth form.” The students want the school, founded in 1881, to reconsider their policy arguing they should be able to feel “comfortable” in a school environment.

