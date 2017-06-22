UK Queen’s husband Prince Philip discharged from hospital

Prince Philip was hospitalised on Wednesday due to an infection arose due to pre- existing conditions. (File) Prince Philip was hospitalised on Wednesday due to an infection arose due to pre- existing conditions. (File)

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip was Thursday discharged from a hospital in London after being admitted as a “precautionary measure” for an infection arising from a pre-existing condition. The Duke of Edinburgh was treated at King Edward VII Hospital in central London, Buckingham Palace said.

The 96-year-old was said to be in “good spirits” after his two-night hospital stay. He was admitted as a “precautionary measure” for an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

The Royal missed yesterday’s State Opening of Parliament, where his place at the side of the Queen was taken by his son, Prince Charles. It is understood the Duke was not admitted to hospital as an emergency but, on a doctor’s advice, was driven from Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening. A Buckingham Palace statement had said: “The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London, as a precautionary measure, for the treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition”.

“Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot”.

According to reports, the pre-existing condition is likely to be the recurrence of the bladder infection the royal suffered from twice in 2012. He was also treated for a blocked coronary artery in 2011. News of the illness came shortly after Philip had announced he would stand down from official public duties from autumn this year, weeks before his 96th birthday earlier this month.

