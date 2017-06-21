UK Queen’s husband Prince Philip, 96, admitted to hospital

Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, has been hospitalised as a “precautionary measure” for treatment of an infection from a pre-existing condition, the Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday. The development comes nearly seven weeks after the palace announced that Prince Philip will retire from royal duties from September. At that time, the palace had also said that the royal will continue to attend previously scheduled engagements until August, with the monarch and individually.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, the palace said in a statement. “Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot,” it said.

“The Prince of Wales will accompany The Queen to the State Opening. Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned this afternoon,” it added. Yesterday, Prince Philip attended the Royal Ascot horse races, accompanying the Queen for a full day of activity.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App