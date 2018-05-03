UK probe goes on despite Cambridge Analytica bankruptcy

Follow Us:
British authorities say the investigation into political consultancy Cambridge Analytica will continue even though the company is going out of business.

By: AP | London | Published: May 3, 2018 8:30:40 pm
British authorities say the investigation into political consultancy Cambridge Analytica will continue even though the company is going out of business. Cambridge Analytica announced Wednesday that it was filing for bankruptcy following allegations that it improperly harvested data from millions of Facebook users. The firm says bad publicity drove potential clients away.

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office, which has been investigating the allegations, says it will continue to “pursue individuals and directors as appropriate.”

Damian Collins, chair of a Parliamentary committee that has been looking into the Facebook scandal, tweeted: “Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group cannot be allowed to delete their data history by closing. The investigations into their work are vital.”

