UK police release two of group arrested over suspected far-right terrorism

The men were detained on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism and of being members of neo-Nazi organisation the National Action group.

By: Reuters | London | Published:September 10, 2017 8:13 pm
Two men arrested on suspicion of belonging to a banned far-right group and planning terrorist acts have been released without charge, British police said on Sunday. The men were among five, including some serving soldiers, arrested on Sept. 5 as part of a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation.

They were detained on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism and of being members of neo-Nazi organisation the National Action group. “Two men arrested by officers from West Midlands Police Counter Terrorism Unit on suspicion of terrorism offences have been released from custody … without charge following enquiries,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“Three other men continue to remain in police custody. Detectives have been granted extra time to question the men.”

