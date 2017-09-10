UK police release two of group arrested over suspected far-right terrorism

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Two men arrested on suspicion of belonging to a banned far-right group and planning terrorist acts have been released without charge, British police said on Sunday. The men were among five, including some serving soldiers, arrested on Sept. 5 as part of a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation.

They were detained on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism and of being members of neo-Nazi organisation the National Action group. “Two men arrested by officers from West Midlands Police Counter Terrorism Unit on suspicion of terrorism offences have been released from custody … without charge following enquiries,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“Three other men continue to remain in police custody. Detectives have been granted extra time to question the men.”

