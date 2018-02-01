UK police arrest 6 men for murder of Indian-origin jeweller

Jogiya’s body was recovered from Gaulby Lane in Stoughton area of Leicester. (Source-Twitter) Jogiya’s body was recovered from Gaulby Lane in Stoughton area of Leicester. (Source-Twitter)

British police has made a sixth arrest in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Indian-origin jeweller Ramniklal Jogiya, who was found dead in Leicester last week. The 74-year-old had gone missing as he walked home from work and was forced into a vehicle by masked men.

“The 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder and is currently in police custody where he will be questioned by detectives,” Leicestershire Police said on Wednesday. Two other men, aged 18 and 22, both of whom are from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder on Monday and remain in police custody, reports news agency PTI.

Three other Leicester men, aged 19, 20, and 23, were charged on Tuesday evening with kidnap and robbery of Jogiya. They appeared before Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and were remanded to appear at Leicester Crown Court on February 28.

Jogiya, the father of three sons, was last seen on CCTV locking up and leaving the family’s jewellery store Vama on Belgrave Road – known as the Golden Mile due to its row of jewellery shops, mostly run by Indian-origin merchants. His family issued a statement through Leicestershire Police expressing their devastation at his death and paid tribute to a loved member of their “close-knit family”.

The statement said, “Ramniklal was a loyal, gentleman who was passionate about his family. “He was a doting husband, father, granddad, brother and uncle, who loved nothing more than spending time with his family, whether it be sharing food, watching the cricket or catching up with favourite Asian TV serials with his wife”.

The family also urged anyone with information about the attack to contact police so that people responsible for his death can be caught. Jogiya’s body was recovered from Gaulby Lane in Stoughton area of Leicester. A murder investigation was launched and initial enquiries had established that he had been pulled into a vehicle and taken against his will from Belgrave Road.

