UK police charge man under terror laws over Buckingham Palace incident

British police said on Thursday they had charged a 26-year-old man under terrorism laws after an incident outside Buckingham Palace that left three police officers injured last week. The Metropolitan police charged Mohiussunnath Choudhury under the Terrorism Act of 2006 for preparing to commit an act or acts of terrorism after he was held near the queen’s official residence in central London on Aug. 25.

Police have said they arrested a man who was carrying a four-foot sword and that three officers suffered minor injuries in the process. No members of the royal family were in the palace at the time. Choudhury will appear in court later on Thursday.

