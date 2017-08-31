UK police charge man under terror laws over Buckingham Palace incident

Only in Express
Police have said they arrested a man who was carrying a four-foot sword and that three officers suffered minor injuries in the process. No members of the royal family were in the palace at the time. Choudhury will appear in court later on Thursday.

By: Reuters | London | Published:August 31, 2017 10:14 pm
Buckingham Palace, Buckingham Palace sword attack, sword attack, Buckingham Palace terror, indian express news, world news A police officer stands at a cordon after police arrested a man carrying a knife outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, August 25, 2017. Reuters photo
British police said on Thursday they had charged a 26-year-old man under terrorism laws after an incident outside Buckingham Palace that left three police officers injured last week. The Metropolitan police charged Mohiussunnath Choudhury under the Terrorism Act of 2006 for preparing to commit an act or acts of terrorism after he was held near the queen’s official residence in central London on Aug. 25.

