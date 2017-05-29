UK police arrest 16th person in connection with Manchester attack

Latest News
The 23-year-old man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Twitter

British police said on Monday they had arrested a 16th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing last week. The 23-year-old man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, “on suspicion on offences contrary to the terrorism act”, Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

A total of 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, in which 22 people died. Two were released without charge, while 14 men remained in custody for questioning, the police said.

