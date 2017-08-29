UK PM Theresa May to discuss North Korea missile test with Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Only in Express
North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan's northern Hokkaido island into the sea early on Tuesday, prompting warnings to residents to take cover and drawing a sharp reaction from Abe.

By: Reuters | London | Published:August 29, 2017 6:41 pm
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would discuss North Korea’s missile test with her Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a visit to Japan this week.

“We will continue to work with our international partners to put pressure on North Korea to stop those illegal tests and of course, I will have the opportunity on my visit to Japan over the next few days to be discussing those issues with Prime Minister Abe,” May said.

