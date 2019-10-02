UK PM Boris Johnson reveals five-point Brexit offer, warns EU of ‘very little time’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday laid out a five-point Brexit offer that would take Britain, including their supporter Northern Ireland, out of customs union and warned the European Union that there is “very little time” to strike a deal.

In a letter to the European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, UK PM said: “This government wants to get a deal, as I’m sure we all do. If we cannot reach one, it would represent a failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible.”

He said the plan was a “fair and reasonable compromise”, and talked of a “broad landing zone, in which I believe a deal can begin to take shape”.

Johnson added: “There is very little time … We need to get this done before the October European council.”

In his Conservative party conference speech, earlier today, Johnson suggested his plan involved Northern Ireland leaving the customs union immediately along with the rest of the United Kingdom. This would entail customs checks on Northern Ireland, which Johnson argues can be alleviated through alternative arrangements, including electronic paperwork, and a “very small number” of physical checks, to take place at businesses’ premises.