UK parliament to review security, incident response after attack

Armed police walk past emergency services attending to injured people on the floor outside the Houses of Parliament, London, on March 22, 2017. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP).

Two reviews will be held into the attack last week in which a man killed a police officer within the grounds of parliament, the speaker of Britain’s lower house said on Wednesday. Khalid Masood drove a car through a crowd of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing three and injuring about 50, before running through the gates of parliament and fatally stabbing a police officer before he was shot dead.

“As would be normal after such events, we are seeking to make sure that any lessons are learned, through two reviews,” House of Commons speaker John Bercow said in a statement.

The first will be an external independent review of how the perimeter of the parliamentary estate is secured and protected and will produce a preliminary report by the end of April. The second will look at the lessons learned from parliament’s response to the attack and will report back by the end of June.

