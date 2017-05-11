UK opposition Labour Party’s election manifesto leaked

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, makes a speech at a campaign event in Sheffield, Britain May 10, 2017. (File photo. REUTERS/Andrew Yates) Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, makes a speech at a campaign event in Sheffield, Britain May 10, 2017. (File photo. REUTERS/Andrew Yates)

A draft of UK main opposition Labour Party’s general election manifesto has been leaked which includes plans to nationalise parts of the energy industry and scrap tuition fees, the media reported on Thursday. The document is slated to be formally signed off on Thursday, the BBC reported. It contains policies on nationalising railways and suggests the Labour Party will not leave the European Union (EU) without a deal. The draft manifesto also promises to ban fracking, cut the voting age to 16 and increase tax for the top-earning 5 per cent in society.

The document restates the existing policy to renew the Trident nuclear weapon system but commits a Labour government to a defence review which would allow opponents to question the position on it. The manifesto still has to be approved by around 80 Labour figures, including the shadow cabinet and the party’s National Executive Committee, reports the BBC. The final version will form the foundation of Labour’s pitch to voters on the June 8 snap general election.

A spokesman for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said late Wednesday: “We do not comment on leaks. We will announce our policies in our manifesto, which is our plan to transform Britain for the many, not the few.”

