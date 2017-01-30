UK MPs launch inquiry into ‘fake news phenomenon’

“The committee will be investigating these issues as well as looking into the sources of fake news, what motivates people to spread it and how it has been used around elections and other important political debates,” said Damian Collins (File) “The committee will be investigating these issues as well as looking into the sources of fake news, what motivates people to spread it and how it has been used around elections and other important political debates,” said Damian Collins (File)

A group of influential UK British MPs on Monday announced a parliamentary inquiry into the “growing phenomenon” of fake news, its sources and impact, stating that it is “a threat to democracy and undermines confidence in the media in general”. The House of Commons’ Culture, Media and Sport Committee said it would investigate concerns about the public being swayed by propaganda and untruths.

Watch What Else is Making news



“The growing phenomenon of fake news is a threat to democracy and undermines confidence in the media in general. Just as major tech companies have accepted they have a social responsibility to combat piracy online and the illegal sharing of content, they also need to help address the spreading of fake news,” said committee chair Damian Collins.

“Consumers should also be given new tools to help them assess the origin and likely veracity of news stories they read online. The committee will be investigating these issues as well as looking into the sources of fake news, what motivates people to spread it and how it has been used around elections and other important political debates,” he said.

The cross-party MPs will investigate whether the way advertising is bought, sold and placed online has encouraged the growth of fake news.

They also want to address the responsibility of search engines and social media to stop spreading it. The committee is seeking written submissions from interested parties by the start of March and is expected to hold hearings in due course.

Opposition Labour party had launched its own investigation into fake news earlier this month, led by former shadow culture secretary Michael Dugher. The issue was thrown into the spotlight especially during the US presidential campaign, when fake news like the Pope supporting Donald Trump gained social media traction.

Stanford University had carried out research which suggested that fabricated news stories favouring Trump were shared 30 million times. However, new research suggests that online hoaxes and propaganda may have only had limited impact in the US presidential election.