UK minister heads to India for 1st bilateral energy dialogue

Britain’s energy minister will arrive in India on Thursday for the first-ever bilateral dialogue on energy, the latest in a series of high-level exchanges between the UK and India. Greg Clark, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, will reach New Delhi on Thursday for the first-ever India-UK Energy for Growth Dialogue. “On my second visit to India since taking office, I look forward to discussing our shared priorities of providing secure, affordable and sustainable energy. It is clear that building greater collaboration between the UK and India in the energy sector has the potential to increase prosperity and growth in both our nations,” Clark said before embarking on his two-day visit.

“The UK invests more in India than any other country in the G20, with significant oil and gas projects and increasing interest in renewable technologies. I hope that by bringing a British business delegation together with leading industry in Delhi, we can explore some of the many opportunities to strengthen our commercial ties further,” he said.

According to UK officials, the Energy for Growth Dialogue takes forward a commitment made by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Theresa May during her visit to India in November.

Representatives from across power, renewables, oil and gas sectors will discuss future direction for the energy sector, infrastructure financing and opportunities for wider collaboration. In addition to energy, Clark’s programme of meetings and events will include discussions on climate change and wider UK-India ties supporting research and innovation, which are key parts of the UK government’s industrial strategy.

Clark’s visit is the latest in a series of high-level exchanges between the UK and India. He is next in line after the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond led a trade delegation to India this week. Hammond was in India for the UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), which included discussions on infrastructure, finance and business engagement.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now